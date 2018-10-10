The Best Red Carpet Looks From The American Music Awards

An awards show is a small but welcome distraction amidst the political firestorm American has been entangled in over the past few weeks. Last night, the 48th annual American Music Awards kicked off, and the star-studded event delivered some (lighter) drama.
A good red carpet is one that gets us speculating: Will nominee Cardi B shadily strut down the carpet in Nicki Minaj's hater merch? Will Taylor Swift open the show in a bold blue gown in solidarity with her newly-public Democratic stance (while Kanye West passive aggressively tweets in his blood red MAGA hat)? Will Ariana and Pete take their PDA-filled relationship to the next phase and arrive in a two-person onesie? Wonder no more. Ahead, we're rounding up the looks that got us stopping and staring in all the best ways.