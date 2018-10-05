Nicki Minaj Boldly Drops Merch Blatantly Mocking Cardi B

Following her disagreement with Cardi B at Fashion Week, Nicki Minaj appears to be laughing all the way to the bank. Minaj dropped photos of her new tour merch that definitely appears to mock Cardi B. In fact, it straight up quotes Cardi’s statement following the alleged dust-up in which the “Bodak Yellow” rapper tried to throw her shoe at Minaj.
When Minaj hits the road, she’ll be selling backpacks, T-shirts, and a purple windbreaker with the phrase, “Nicki Stopped My Bag” on it. Each of the items also features the acronym “QSA,” Minaj’s personalized riff on the TSA which stands for “Queen Security Administration.” Yes, Minaj is building her own little army to protect and serve serious shade.
The line was taken from a statement Cardi B posted on Instagram about the Fashion Week altercation in which she accused Minaj of trying to ruin her career. “I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags,” she wrote, a nod to the phrase “secure the bag,” which means get money. Now, Cardi is helping Minaj secure the bag with literal bags.
While Minaj’s merch may be funny, Cardi also seems to be dealing with this feud, which began way back in October 2017, with a lot of humor. Last month, Cardi joked about “the knot,” or the welt she got from the run-in. Last week, she laughed off notions that she’s “over” after her fight with Minaj. “Ya’ll will see when my time is,” Cardi said. “My numbers will be going down. I’m not going to be on the charts. People will stop fucking with me.”
Clearly, the people haven’t stopped. Minaj’s merch shows she’s not backing down from this fight just yet. Instead, she’s wearing her heart on her sleeve and her backpack.
Refinery29 has reached out to Nicki Minaj and Cardi B’s representatives for comment.
