Sandra Oh's Makeup Artist Says She's Still An Emmy Winner In Her Eyes

Sandra Oh charmed the internet by bringing her parents with her to the 2018 Emmys red carpet — and, it turns out, they were there for hair and makeup, too.
"They're always in and out," makeup artist Danielle Vincent, who's been working with Oh for the past three years, tells Refinery29. "They’re just the loveliest people, and it's always really special to have your parents there. I’m sure it wasn’t obvious, but everyone has jitters before a show."
Oh had reason for the butterflies ahead of this particular Emmys, as she was in the running to make history by becoming the first Asian woman to ever win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work on Killing Eve. (She was the first Asian woman to ever be nominated in that category as well.) And Oh looked every bit the winner that night, with her chocolate brown curls cascading down her shoulders and a burnt orangey-pink eyeshadow look that perfectly complemented her red satin Ralph & Russo dress.
"When I saw the dress and the color, I started thinking about really rich Moroccan reds and golds," Vincent says. "But I wanted to do something modern on her and not something so matchy-matchy, so I popped on more of a rich burnt orange and magenta."
Specifically, Vincent used the pink and orange shades from the Proenza Schouler for Lancôme Chroma Eye Palettes in Cold Chroma and Warm Chroma.
Orange eyeshadow ended up being a trend across the Emmys red carpet, and Vincent is a fan as long as it's done right. "As an artist, it’s a color we see more in editorial, but I feel like it’s a wearable color particularly if you have enough definition on the eyeliner," Vincent says. "Sometimes, I'm afraid of pinks and reds because it can draw out tired eyes, but when you have a separation, it totally works. People should do it more."
Vincent prepped Oh's skin using Lancôme's Bienfait Aqua Vital Day Cream, which she smoothed all the way down Oh's neckline and arms. She veered away from products with glitter or shimmer, which she says can appear sweaty on the red carpet during the day.
After the moisturizer fully set in, Vincent primed Oh's face with the Lancôme Prep & Matte Primer, but only from the nose to the chin. For Oh's cheeks and forehead, she used Lancôme Prep & Hydrate Primer, which allowed for a glow to come from Oh's cheeks but also meant the Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation Vincent used wouldn't budge an inch. To get that subtle rosy cheek effect, Vincent swirled on Lancôme Blush Subtil Palette in New Nude.
Since the eye was so bold, Vincent went soft on the brows, using two different eyebrow pencils from her own brand Kimiko, and elevated Oh's natural lip color a touch by blending both Lancôme L’Absolu Gloss in 230 Saint-Honoré and L’Absolu Gloss in 274 Beige Sensation.
Though Oh didn't end the night victorious (the award went to Claire Foy for The Crown), Vincent was still adamant that she and the team saw Oh as a winner. "She won to us before we even sent her off," Vincent says. "Just because of what she’s always stood for: for diversity and giving voice to people who are so underrepresented in the industry. It’s been a true pleasure to work with people who are so wonderful, and as a person of Asian descent, she will always be an inspiration to me."
