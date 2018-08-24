Fly To Europe For $63 With This Incredible Airline Deal

Picture yourself wandering through the Palais-Royal Gardens while biting into a macaron from Pierre Hermé. Or imagine a shopping spree at Harrods followed by a sunset ride on the London Eye. These sound like fantasy vacations, right? Ones you could only ever take by saving up and planning ahead for some time? Well, with Primera Air's current flash sale, taking one of those trips on a whim might be an actual possibility. Right now the airline is offering one-way tickets to Europe for as low as $63.
With this deal, travelers flying from Boston can purchase a one-way ticket to London for just $63 or a one-way ticket to Paris for $117. If you're in New York, you can fly to Paris for $90 or London for $144. Those traveling from Washington D.C. can get to London for $135. With ticket prices this low, you'll be able to put more money toward quintessential European activities like snacking on treats from Violet Cakes, the bakery that made Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding cake or gazing upon Monet's Water Lilies at Musée de l'Orangerie.
These Primera Air deals only apply to travel from September 4 to November 30 so if you take advantage of the savings, count on taking this almost-too-good-to-be-true European vacation sooner rather than later. It's also important to keep in mind that this sale won't be going on for long. These flight deals will disappear in less than five days, so be sure to book your tickets as soon as possible. You may have always thought it would take careful planning to pull off the Euro trip of your dreams, but it looks like it's actually spontaneity that will get you to all the spots you've been fantasizing about.
