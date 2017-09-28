In fact, I fell in love with Paris not long before it fell victim to the terrorist attacks in November of 2015, and my allegiance to the city has only deepened as I’ve witnessed the tenacity and tenderness of its inhabitants, their commitment to pressing on and refusal to fall prey to the same political pitfalls as Americans. Restaurateurs persevered through abysmally slow seasons as tourists elected to visit elsewhere, but French esprit persisted, and with the shifting tides of European politics — Brexit, a new, youthful French president who, if nothing else, has shaken up the status quo — Paris remains a brave creative and cultural hub, a city that celebrates introspection and beauty unlike any other.