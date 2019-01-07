Flights To France Are As Low As $130 With This Airline Sale

If you returned to work midweek last week after a long, relaxing vacation, but somehow already feel like you could use another break, you're definitely not alone. But, if you're going to take one vacation after another, you're probably going to need to find some serious travel deals. Luckily, there are several available right now. Starting today, Norwegian Air is having its New Year sale in which the airline is offering astonishingly affordable airfare to top destinations like Paris, Copenhagen, and Barcelona.
With Norwegian Air's New Year sale, travelers can fly from JFK to either Guadeloupe or Martinique, both part of the French West Indies in the Caribbean, for as low as $59. Chances are that's less expensive than your plane ticket home for the holidays. Picture yourself relaxing on the beach, with the comforting thought that you didn't just blow a full month's rent on this much-needed getaway. What could be better than that?
Though a Caribbean vacation is on many people's travel bucket list, it’s not the only top destination Norwegian Air is offering discounted airfare to. You can also fly to Paris from JFK or Boston for $129; from Oakland, CA or Fort Lauderdale, FL for $159; or from Orlando, FL for $169. Tickets to Dublin from Providence, RI and upstate New York are also discounted to $99 with this sale. Still looking for something a little bit different? How about flying from Los Angeles to London for $159, Barcelona for $169, or Stockholm for $189?
Though these are a few highlights from the Norwegian Air New Year sale that's going on right now, there are plenty more deals being offered. You can browse through the discounted flights here. For the most part, the deals apply to travel taken between January 14 and March 31. Just make sure that you book before January 18 because that's when the New Year sale ends. Have fun planning your discounted great escape.
Advertisement