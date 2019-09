A $1,600 Week-Long Solo Trip To Copenhagen

5 p.m. — I told myself I’d do a nice sit-down dinner on my last day and after biking around the Vesterbro area, I head to the meat-packing district to a restaurant called Paté Paté that a friend recommended. I get there before the kitchen is open so I sit at the bar and have a cocktail, chips, and a ton of sparkling water. You pay for water in restaurants in Denmark, and so while it wasn’t entirely intention to drink three big bottles of sparkling water by myself, after having only coffee all day (funny how that happens), I do end up getting my $4 worth. When the kitchen opens I order a white asparagus dish with Parmesan and anchovies and a cod dish served with spinach and a lovely red sauce. They are both delicious. I sit for a little while longer and then order an apple tart for dessert, which is amazing. The pastry was this magical buttery flaky crust that disintegrated in my mouth; it was divine. I went big on my last night and it was delicious. After dinner, I bike back to the Airbnb, return the bike rental, and pack to fly home the next day.