How To Vacation In Paris Like A Pro

What is it about Paris that puts it at the top of everyone's must-visit list? Is it the anticipation of seeing the Eiffel Tower shimmer and sparkle at night? The prospect of walking along the Seine as accordion music trills in the background? The macarons, croissants, and loaves upon loaves of freshly baked bread?
For PR pro Erin Cullison, it's all of the above. The Manhattan-based publicist regularly jets off to the City of Lights for press launches and fashion shows on behalf of high-profile clients such as Preen and Comptoir des Cotonniers. As the Chicago native's 27K+ devoted Instagram followers can attest, her trips are truly FOMO-inducing, with photo opps at the Louvre, designer ensembles, and refreshing Aperol spritzes in every frame.
So how does a fashion gal truly live it up in Paris? Follow along as Cullison shows us.
For PR pro Erin Cullison, it's all of the above. The Manhattan-based publicist regularly jets off to the City of Lights for press launches and fashion shows on behalf of high-profile clients such as Preen and Comptoir des Cotonniers. As the Chicago native's 27K+ devoted Instagram followers can attest, her trips are truly FOMO-inducing, with photo opps at the Louvre, designer ensembles, and refreshing Aperol spritzes in every frame.
So how does a fashion gal truly live it up in Paris? Follow along as Cullison shows us.