Shawn Mendes Is Ready To Talk About Hailey Baldwin's Engagement

Nothing's holding Shawn Mendes back from living his best life — not even his rumored (though probably not factual) ex-girlfriend Hailey Baldwin's engagement to Justin Bieber. The singer, who attended the 2018 Met Gala with a then-pink-haired Baldwin, reportedly told Australian show The Project that he's got nothing to offer but positive intentions for the newly engaged couple.
"I texted Hailey the day of, and I said congrats," Mendes said when asked about his personal feelings on the buzz-worthy relationship. "That's what it is. Everybody wants there to be more — there's not."
Mendes made a valid point: In the wake of recent high-profile celebrity engagements, specifically Baldwin and Bieber's and Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's, fans have been chomping at the bit to know how famous exes like Selena Gomez, Cazzie David, and Carly Aquilino were coping with both the news and the abundance of PDA. (They're doing just fine, btw!)
Advertisement
Though Mendes is probably tired of having to comment on Baldwin's every move, he handled it like a champ and treated the interviewer respectfully. To quote the great Dave Grohl, "Shawn Mendes is a bad motherf*cker."
Of course, not all of the chatter surrounding these engagements is focused on partners from the past. In an interview with Us Weekly, Baldwin's aunt, Kim Basinger, revealed that the "Sorry" singer and his bride-to-be had already started selecting their wedding party.
"Alaia and Ireland, they're in the wedding," she said of both her daughter (Ireland) and niece (Alaia). "So believe me, I just — it's cool! I think it's sweet. It's a very sweet thing... I pray for them. I hope they're cool. I hope they're happy! It's wild! I think it's wild!"
Now that Mendes has commented, let's hope all conversations going forward will focus on the other members of the bridal party, which of her many beauty looks Baldwin will channel on her big day, and how many times the number seven will be displayed during the nuptials.
Advertisement