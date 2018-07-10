Last Monday, in a heartfelt post on Instagram, Justin Bieber declared his love and commitment to Hailey Baldwin — and, in the process, also proved his quasi-proficiency in numerology. "Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT," the singer wrote. "Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways," he concluded before going on to quote the Book of Proverbs.
Given Bieber's long-standing connection to Hillsong, the official church of the Young And Hip, it's natural that he's attached to the number seven. After all, the Bible states that God took six days to create Earth then rested on the seventh day. In this context, the number seven could represent the culmination of hard work or a sense of completion and contentedness — sounds like a pretty good omen for the start of a marriage, no?
Advertisement
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
But, in addition to the Biblical connections to the number seven, it appears that Bieber is celebrating its more esoteric associations, too. Or, at the very least, he's been googling them.
According to the practice of numerology, which ascribes certain symbols and meanings to each single-digit number, the number seven is, indeed, quite significant. When it appears repeatedly in your life, say, in phone numbers, on your watch, as part of building addresses, or anywhere else commonplace, it implies an opportunity to seek spiritual growth and acquire greater wisdom. Seven has roots in your instincts and seeing it pop up in your everyday life could be a sign that you need to find balance between your analytical side and your more intuitive side.
In other words, most numerologists wouldn't exactly agree with Bieber that seven is the number of "spiritual perfection," but they would give him props for noticing its prominence in the course of his life with Baldwin thus far. Plus, in the same post, he mentioned his excitement around continuing to learn about Baldwin as their relationship progresses: "So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY." Maybe we're a little too invested in their love story, but that sounds at least somewhat numerologically in line with seven's overall spiritual purpose.
That said, if you still aren't sure about seven's cosmic connections (in general or to Bieber and Baldwin's relationship in particular), do as the Biebs said — google it.
Advertisement