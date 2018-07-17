Pete Davidson Gave Ariana Grande The FDNY Badge His Father Wore On 9/11

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson seem to be playing a game of who can get the other the best gift, and they're both winning. A $93,000 engagement ring, an impressive New York City apartment, multiple tattoos, all these things pale in comparison to the latest present around Grande's neck: Davidson's late father's FDNY badge.
Scott Davidson died during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack on the Twin Towers in New York City, and Grande already has the badge number, 8418, tattooed on her foot.
This gift wasn't drama-free, though. A fan noticed a similar necklace worn by Davidson's ex-girlfriend Cazzie David, and accused the Saturday Night Live star of re-gifting in the comments on Instagram.
"Actually I didn’t give that to my ex. Yes she had one but it was a replica," Davidson clarified in response to the comment. "I had a bunch of replicas made. My sister and grandpa also have one. The one that Ari has is the one my dad actually died in and he wore his entire career and the one I’ve worn for over 17 years. I've actually never taken it off other than for SNL or work. So it means a lot to me."
And if Instagram is any indication, the only person who means just as much? Ariana Grande.
