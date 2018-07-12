Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Continue To Keep Their Relationship Weirdly Public

What's that saying? If you love someone...make sure to blast it all over Instagram so no one forgets? Something like that. Anyway, Justin Bieber is taking that to heart. After confirming his engagement to Hailey Baldwin on the social media platform, he's continued to parade their relationship in the comments, leaving a short but affectionate message on the model's recent 4th of July snap.
"Dats mine," he wrote on the photo of the 21-year-old sporting retro-curls and a smokey eye.
Bieber notably doesn't follow his fiancée on the 'gram, so he had to go out of his way to leave this message, which admittedly pales in comparison to the intense caption he wrote to officially announce their engagement.
Advertisement
"Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!" the post begins. "So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make."
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
The couple hasn't been camera shy, either. Even before their engagement was announced, they were spotted smooching all over NYC, hanging out in the Hamptons, and shopping in upstate New York at a grocery store, to name a few. They're almost as prolific as their early-engagement peers, Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande. Those two never post an Instagram photo without the other appearing the comments, and they've been sighted all over the city shopping for rugs and hanging out in Sephora with no care as to who sees them. Do you think a double date is imminent? The Insta content might be too much to handle.
Advertisement