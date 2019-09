Pete Davidson's Other Ex Shares Her Thoughts On His Speedy Engagement

We've all had to watch our exes start dating someone else, but rarely does it get rubbed in your face on websites like this one. Before there was Ariana Grande and before there was Cazzie David , Pete Davidson (whose love life we all suddenly care about) was dating bonafide funny human Carly Aquilino , famous for her stand-up comedy and regular appearances on MTV's Girl Code. The two broke up in 2015, but she was forced to face her ghosts of relationships past this week when she was bombarded with the news of Davidson and Grande's engagement