Pete Davidson's Other Ex Shares Her Thoughts On His Speedy Engagement

We've all had to watch our exes start dating someone else, but rarely does it get rubbed in your face on websites like this one. Before there was Ariana Grande and before there was Cazzie David, Pete Davidson (whose love life we all suddenly care about) was dating bonafide funny human Carly Aquilino, famous for her stand-up comedy and regular appearances on MTV's Girl Code. The two broke up in 2015, but she was forced to face her ghosts of relationships past this week when she was bombarded with the news of Davidson and Grande's engagement.
Advertisement
In a hilariously honest Instagram story, Aquilino shared one of many text messages that she received after the news broke.
"I know I'm the 9 billionth person to text you about this, but...I can't," the message read, per BuzzFeed.
"HAHHAHAHAAH," Aquilino replied.
She captioned the screenshot, "MY DAY IN A TEXT MESSAGE."
She then went on to give us an update on her love life, via a screenshot of her sending a heart to an unidentified number and being left on read.
"damn okay," she replied.
"MY LOVE LIFE GOING GREAT," she joked.
Luckily, this all seems to be in good fun for the comedian. Hear me out here: Aquilino's comedy combined with David's writing and producing? Now that would be the ultimate conclusion to this crazy story.
Advertisement