Dan Fogelman knows what we want. The man who gave the world the much-needed emotional release of NBC’s This Is Us is back — with a feature-length film likewise imbued with cathartic properties.
The first full-length trailer of the Fogelman-directed Life, Itself is similarly packed full of feelings. The film follows the love story of a young New York couple, Will and Abby, played by Olivia Wilde and Oscar Isaac, from their initial meeting, and into marriage and pregnancy.
“Are you ever going to ask me out, Will?” Abby asks in the first scene of the trailer.
“I’m just waiting for the right moment,” he answers. “Abby, I’m waiting for the right moment because when I ask you out there won’t be any going back for me. I’m not going to date anybody else for the rest of my life, I’m not going to love anybody else for the rest of my life. I’m waiting for the right moment because when I ask you out, it’s going to be the most important moment of my life.”
Ladies and gentlemen, This Is Oscar Isaac.
Of course, any good This Is Us-adjacent plot wouldn’t be complete without an intergenerational twist, and from the looks of it, several interwoven timelines.
The movie, set in Carmona, Spain, as well as New York, boasts a pretty killer cast: Antonio Banderas, Annette Bening, Olivia Cooke, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Laia Costa, Alex Monner, and Mandy Patinkin! All here, we think, to support Oscar Isaac. How thoughtful.
But enough about that — please watch the trailer below, and then join me in replaying the perfect way Oscar Isaac jokes “Are you pregnant?” at the end. Was I supposed to work today?
