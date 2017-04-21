Oscar Isaac Talking About His Mom's Recent Death Is Heartbreaking

You no doubt know Oscar Isaac from his role as pilot Poe Dameron in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (and the upcoming The Last Jedi), his hypnotic dance moves in Ex Machina, or his rock-solid status as an internet boyfriend.
A new interview with the Guardian digs deep beneath the surface of the 38-year-old actor's personal life. He had a very nomadic upbringing. His home was destroyed by 1992's Hurricane Andrew. And, heartbreakingly, his mother died just months ago.
Isaac, who won a 2016 Golden Globe for Show Me a Hero, revealed that he took time off to support his Guatemalan mother, María, when she became ill last October. She died in February.
"I was really fortunate to be able to just be with her the entire time and not be off on some set somewhere," he told the British paper. "At first, we didn’t know how ill she was, and she didn’t either, but as things progressed, it was much easier to say no to things. At a certain point, it was like, clearly: ‘I’m not going to be doing anything.’”
The two were close. A May 2016 interview with Rolling Stone mentions Issac buying homes for both his mother and his sister. According to the Guardian, he was able to take her to the Golden Globes that year. She also got to see him shoot his latest movie, The Promise, in Madrid. The drama, which captures the Armenian Genocide of 1915, costars Christian Bale and Charlotte Le Bon.
"It’s like a great movie for moms," Isaac said of The Promise, which opens in theaters today. "I have to say when I first watched it, I said: ‘I think moms are really going to like the movie. I showed it to her, and sure enough, she’s like: ‘I love it, Oscar. I love it.’"
Okay. Who's got some tissues?
