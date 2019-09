The Washington Post found several pre-owned versions of the jacket being auctioned on eBay for $895 and $425 , with just a few days left to buy them. Another user sold the item for $500 just a few days ago. Just why the jacket has struck a chord with customers is subjective, but on the popular resell site Poshmark, where another was up for sale, a user admitted to wanting to buy the jacket "not as a political statement, but as a Halloween costume." On the luxury side, contemporary label R13 sent out a press release following the much talked-about stunt with their version of the fall outerwear piece, claiming that Zara took inspiration from their fishtail coat that originally read "GOD SAVE AMERICA" in similar graffiti style on the back.