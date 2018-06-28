Between the fashion industry's previous co-opting of the Make America Great Again hats from Trump's 2016 campaign and the reselling of an old Zara style that Melania Trump wore, it's clear that curiosity around White House fashion is not dead. The real problem, however, isn't so much that people are spending so much money on a jacket that doesn't really mean anything on anyone else but her. It's that we're still spending so much time talking about it. Rest assured it will resurface come 31st October.