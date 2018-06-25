A small-town witch, a punk-rock den mother, and a Monterey mom: Nicole Kidman has nearly one hundred on-screen roles to her name (and that's only her acting credits). From TV to the big screen and back to TV again, the 51-year-old actress has learned a lot about Hollywood in her three decades of nonstop work in the industry.
But with all the accolades and awards comes hours upon hours spent in hair and makeup, doing just about everything physically possible to your skin — and, in Kidman's case, those strawberry-blonde curls. As the star told us during a recent interview, that's why it's her renewed mission to take better care of herself, in ways she didn't at the start of her career. That includes reviving her natural hair texture, and maintaining the porcelain glow that's become her signature.
And if there's one thing that Kidman says she's more vigilant about now than ever, it's sun protection. She told us last year that she always makes a point of teaching her kids — and her husband, Keith Urban — about the importance of sunscreen, so it makes perfect sense that she's partnered with Neutrogena on the brand's latest "Every day is SUNday" campaign. (Because if Kidman can spend hours in the California sun filming season two of Big Little Lies and not destroy her skin, you can avoid a sunburn after a day at the beach.)
Still, that's only one of her beauty secrets. To find out more — and try to solve the mystery of how the actress looks exactly the same as she did more than 20 years ago — we had Kidman walk us through her own beauty evolution. Her insight, ahead.