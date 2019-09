The best thing about Big Little Lies, though, is that its given birth to similar projects: narrative-focussed projects produced and about women. There's The Undoing, and Reese Witherspoon's new series based on the book Little Fires Everywhere , which Hulu picked up just this week. (This series, it was announced, will also star Kerry Washington. Kerry Washington!) Witherspoon also has a series about morning news shows in development with Apple TV. In the next few years, we'll have a host of women-focussed shows to enjoy — no need to put all the pressure on Andrea Arnold and the Big Little Lies team. (But, still, make it good!)