Nicole Kidman's New Show Is Big Little Lies Meets Sex & The City

HBO announced on Tuesday via USA Today that Nicole Kidman will star in a new series helmed by Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley. The series is called The Undoing, and it's awfully similar to BLL. In it, Kidman will play New York City-based therapist and author Grace Sachs whose life implodes after the mysterious disappearance of her husband. Think Sex and the City but without the sex and spike heels. Instead, there's a mystery. The Undoing is, incidentally, also based on a book, a novel by Jean Hanff Korelitz titled You Should Have Known.
"David has created another propulsive series with a fascinating, complicated female role at its centre," Kidman said in an accompanying statement. "I’m excited and honoured to continue collaborating with HBO and David E. Kelley."
This marks Kidman's second major TV project in development. She's also currently working on Big Little Lies season 2, which is only getting bigger by the minute. With a bevy of Golden Globes and Emmys to its name, Big Little Lies, which was never supposed to have a second season, now has to produce an impressive follow-up. Given that the show added Meryl Streep to the cast, that shouldn't be too difficult. Television aside, Kidman's got a massive movie project currently underway: She's in New York City filming the adaptation of Donna Tartt's The Goldfinch.
The best thing about Big Little Lies, though, is that its given birth to similar projects: narrative-focussed projects produced and about women. There's The Undoing, and Reese Witherspoon's new series based on the book Little Fires Everywhere, which Hulu picked up just this week. (This series, it was announced, will also star Kerry Washington. Kerry Washington!) Witherspoon also has a series about morning news shows in development with Apple TV. In the next few years, we'll have a host of women-focussed shows to enjoy — no need to put all the pressure on Andrea Arnold and the Big Little Lies team. (But, still, make it good!)
