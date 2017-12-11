The Ultimate List Of Flattering Makeup For Redheads

“We felt like there wasn’t an outlet for [redhead] women to go to and feel like they’re trendy and beautiful, and get really great advice," Adrienne tells us. "I’m two years older than Stephanie, so we’re very close and as kids we used to joke that we knew how to be redheads because we were so into beauty products. We used to joke that we were going to come out with a book on how to be a redhead, and it was always on the backs of our minds. So, after college we were like, ‘You know what? We’re going to do it!’ We started it as a little blog, and in just two weeks' time we were overwhelmed with so many people writing in and all the people who are passionate about being redheads.”