The Ultimate List Of Flattering Makeup For Redheads

The past few years have been great for redheads: The gorgeous Julianne Moore won her first Oscar for Still Alice, Joan Holloway made her grand exit on the finale of Mad Men, and the Titian-haired sisters Adrienne Vendetti Hodges (pictured left) and Stephanie Vendetti (right), founders of the website How to Be A Redhead, nabbed a book deal of the same name. As these women prove, the redhead is almost always the most striking woman in the room, yet the beauty industry doesn't typically cater to her. Finding makeup that complements her often fair, freckled, and sensitive skin, as well as her strawberry to copper-hued tresses, is not an easy task. So, in 2011, these sisters decided to change that.
“We felt like there wasn’t an outlet for [redhead] women to go to and feel like they’re trendy and beautiful, and get really great advice," Adrienne tells us. "I’m two years older than Stephanie, so we’re very close and as kids we used to joke that we knew how to be redheads because we were so into beauty products. We used to joke that we were going to come out with a book on how to be a redhead, and it was always on the backs of our minds. So, after college we were like, ‘You know what? We’re going to do it!’ We started it as a little blog, and in just two weeks' time we were overwhelmed with so many people writing in and all the people who are passionate about being redheads.”
Clearly, there was a gaping hole in the market, but since How to Be A Redhead’s inception (or was it its influence?) many makeup companies have started carrying shades that flatter more than just blondes and brunettes. We asked the sisters, who have since added L’Oréal brand ambassador titles to their résumés, to recommend the “redhead-friendly” (their term) products they swear by, including a brow gel they developed with Billion Dollar Brows. Plus, they've got tips on everything from wearing the right blush to making your freckles pop. Read on, redheads: You’re in for a treat.