The Deeper Meaning Behind Rihanna's Locs In Ocean's 8

When Rihanna debuted butt-length faux locs in the fall of 2016, most of us assumed it was just another case of the star experimenting with her ever-evolving beauty look . Turns out, the hair change was actually for her role in Ocean's 8 —but that doesn't mean it wasn't personal. It was Rihanna who requested to wear locs in the film, and who else would do them other than her longtime hairstylist, Yusef Williams