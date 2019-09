Though it's not the first time RiRi rocked locs, it appears that — given the caption "buffalo $oldier," which pays tribute to Bob Marley's song of the same name about the Civil War soldiers — the style holds some personal significance to the star. Among the lyrics:"To me, it makes a lot of sense / How the dreadlock Rasta was the Buffalo Soldier / And he was taken from Africa, brought to America / Fighting on arrival, fighting for survival."Given the recent dreadlocks debate, which centers around whether or not the style should be banned from workplaces , we're loving Rihanna's approach to tackling the topic. And — according to her flooded comments feed — so do her fans. User @borderlinexinsanity commented, "YAAAAAASSSSSS!!!!!! Loved when you had locs for that where have you been performance on American idol but these are even better!!" Others pulled references from Marley's song, like @londynbridge69, who said, "Dreadlock Rasta, Buffalo solider. u can do no wrong style attitude and grace u are the true definition of a woman in charge."This much we know for sure: America's favorite bad girl just made a really good beauty statement.