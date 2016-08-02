It's here. See @BadGalRiri as pop's Furiosa, the last woman on earth and the ruling warrior queen in a dark, dystopian future, on the cover of W's September 2016 issue. Photo by @StevenKleinStudio, styled by @Edward_Enninful, art direction by #TerryJones, hair by @YusefHair, makeup and tattoos by @PatMcGrathReal #PatMcGrathLabs, manicure by @RedHotNails, set design by @StefanBeckman.
Our famous Bad Gal consistently wows us with her beauty risks. But her most recent one — featuring a face full of dripping jewels — made our world damn near collapse. The look, which was part of the singer's post-apocalyptic-themed shoot with W magazine, features (literal) ruby-red lips, diamonds galore, and gold eye bling only possible at the hands of the iconic makeup artist Pat McGrath.
While the precious stones will be hard to come by, those red lips probably won't. McGrath posted a photo of the cover along with this caption: "FRANKLY SCARLET... something is coming from Pat McGrath Labs!!! @badgalriri serving MAJOR ravishing rouge LIP LUXURY on the September issue of @wmag!!!" The cosmetic maven has used this product before, during the Atelier Versace fall 2016 couture show, and continues hinting at its mysterious release on her account.
We can hardly wait to mimic the look — perhaps in a subtler, less impending-doom way. Check out the rest of the images over at W, then get your fingers ready for whenever this beauty beat drops.
