Pat McGrath is at it again. In this exclusive video, the legendary makeup artist teases the newest product from her Pat McGrath Labs line 004. The previous products launched by the brand — Gold 001, Phantom 002, and Skin Fetish 003 — were beauty-industry darlings that sold out in a matter of minutes. So we have no reason to believe that this won't follow the same massive-freakout trajectory.
In typical fashion, the video both gives away everything and nothing at all. We're going to hazard a guess, based on its content (and the info dropped by McGrath's reps about the look at the Atelier Versace fall 2016 couture show), that this is going to be the be-all and end-all of red lipsticks. Red 004, mayhaps? Our hopes and dreams are that it has the same kind of bejeweled finish as seen on the models at the show.
Says McGrath of the product, "An unconventional perspective on beauty and a fearless approach to makeup have always been at the core of my creative process. The teaser for Pat McGrath Labs 004 embodies this spirit of experimentation and creativity. I’m beyond thrilled for what’s to come…" Pat, you're killing us.
Check out the video above (complete with some Psycho action and that epic bloody elevator scene from The Shining), and tell us what you think. Let the speculation begin.
