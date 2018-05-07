If Beyoncé Skips The Met Gala, We Can Blame Jay-Z

Following Beychella's Balmain looks, fans were hoping to see what Beyoncé would wear at the annual Met Gala, which is dubbed "fashion's biggest night out." Unfortunately, though, it seems Bey is unlikely to attend this year's event and the Beyhive has Jay-Z to blame.
Entertainment Tonight reported that Jay planned a surprise vacation so she could relax after her instantly iconic Coachella performance and before they kick off their joint On The Run II Tour this summer. “Jay-Z surprised her with a trip because he felt she needed to relax before her tour," a source told ET exclusively, which might explain her absence at the 2018 Met Gala.
So, sure, Jay's just being a good partner, but couldn't he have waited just a week or so? Now, we'll all be deprived of seeing what Beyoncé would have worn for this year's theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," which opens its exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 10. Bey's already a queen, but she could have reached full-on goddess status on this red carpet.
Even worse may be that Beyoncé reportedly had a dress picked out. She was planning to wear a custom designed gown by DUNDAS from designer Peter Dundas, who had been "working for weeks on the custom creation." The former Roberto Cavalli creative director previously designed Beyoncé's 2017 gold Grammys dresses, which were definitely showstoppers. That's why we may need to bow down and say a prayer about this one.
As of now, neither Vogue nor Bey or Jay's publicist have confirmed whether or not the couple will be in attendance. So, grab a rosary and start hoping that this "source" was sadly mistaken.
Now, her not going shouldn't really be that big of a surprise, though. After all, Beyoncé didn't attend last year's Met Gala because she was pretty far along in her pregnancy with twins Rumi and Sir. And there was that whole elevator fight after the 2014 Met Gala. The last time Beyoncé actually attended was in 2016 when she showed up alone on the red carpet in a peach latex look had Twitter blowing up. Yes, if she does attend expect Bey to make a serious entrance.
While some called her look two years ago "Becky's skin," being that her appearance followed the release of Lemonade, others tweeted that it looked like a medical condition. For now, it's the last Met Gala photo of Beyoncé we have until she eventually decides to grace the event with her presence.
Next year, someone make sure Jay-Z has the Met Gala marked on his calendar so he doesn't book any impromptu trips.
