Is Beyoncé Going To The Met Gala?

If a major cultural event happens and it doesn't spark rabid speculation about whether or not Beyoncé will attend... did it even happen? That's certainly the case with the 2017 Met Gala, the extravagant annual fundraiser thrown by the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. It's not at all clear whether Beyoncé will show at Monday night's star-studded event. The singer hasn't signaled her attendance or absence, and there's arguments to be made on both sides. Here, we ponder the (sparse, shamelessly speculative) evidence.
Why She Might Not Attend
First and foremost, the woman is quite pregnant with twins. While we don't know her due date, most estimates land in mid-May to mid-July, pegging the singer in her third trimester. That in itself is a good enough excuse to sit out the event. And then there's the logistics of the fact that Bey was in Los Angeles this weekend. There's no hard-and-fast rule about when pregnant women must stop flying (and it's generally deemed safe in a healthy pregnancy until quite late), but it could be a deterrent.
Why She Might Totally Attend
The fact is that the Met Gala is Queen B's event. She hasn't missed one since 2011, and dominates the fashion coverage every single time with her stunning looks. (She didn't even miss it last year while rumors about her and Jay divorcing were swirling.)
On Sunday, Bey went to a Clippers game in L.A. with Jay Z, where hubby rubbed her belly. Also promising is that she graced the red carpet just this Saturday night at the California African American Museum's Wearable Art Gala in L.A. in beautiful red. We can just imagine Beyoncé showing up in an incredible gown hugging her pregnant form, reinforcing her status as Hollywood's unofficial fertility goddess. (And think of the family photo op with Jay, Blue Ivy, and the twins on the way.)
People on Twitter certainly have opinions. "I really don't understand how y'all would expect a pregnant goddess, Beyoncé, with TWINS to fly to NYC for the met gala. Inform yourselves," someone tweeted. "
#MetGala is today and I keep hearing Beyoncé ain't coming cause she can't fly anymore. She better take and Uber or sum hell," joked another. And then this person had the best idea of all: "What if Beyoncé gives birth at the Met Gala, and the twins emerge in the most elaborate comme des garçons pieces." Now that news would certainly beat the post-Gala Solange and Jay Z elevator drama of 2014.
Beyoncé has literally been EVERYWHERE during this pregnancy and she doesn't want to attend the Met Gala? pic.twitter.com/H6nEPFJ3jF— B U R K E (@JustBryan_) May 1, 2017
I really don't understand how y'all would expect a pregnant goddess, Beyoncé, with TWINS to fly to NYC for the met gala. Inform yourselves— QueenBStan (@queenbbstan) May 1, 2017
#MetGala is today and I keep hearing Beyoncé ain't coming cause she can't fly anymore. She better take and Uber or sum hell???— Ken✊? (@DarkJunior_) May 1, 2017
What if Beyoncé gives birth at the Met Gala, and the twins emerge in the most elaborate comme des garçons pieces.— Bertha (@ignorantjas) May 1, 2017
you don't need to go to the met gala sis. stay home and rest boo @beyonce.— ㅤ (@blvkheaux) May 1, 2017
