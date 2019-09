Hang On — Is Beyoncé’s Due Date Sooner Than We Think?

Of course, there are other things to take into consideration. One: pregnant women are welcome to cancel concerts whenever they please. (Would that pregnant women everywhere could just cancel work whenever they wanted.) Two: twins tend to come to term a little earlier than solo babies. (They tend to. This is not a rule.) Still, one has to wonder — will Beyoncé drop her babies on us early, out of the blue, like she's done with her last two album releases? This story was originally published February 2, 2017 at 11:25 a.m. Yesterday Beyoncé announced to the world via Instagram that she and Jay Z are expecting twins. America was, to quote the BBC, " mesmerized ." Yet immediately after the first image dropped, people wondered, How far along is she? Translation: When is she due and how long did she conceal her pregnancy from the public? (Kudos to the Carters for maintaining their privacy and releasing the news on their own terms, by the way.)