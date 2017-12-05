Beyoncé & Jay-Z Are Definitely Trolling Us With This Elevator Picture

Beyoncé and Jay-Z totally just trolled us all, and we're not even mad. I mean if anyone's going to troll you, it might as well be this power couple, right? Last night, after celebrating Jay-Z's 48th birthday together, the pair posed for a glamorous photo in an elevator that pretty much screamed "eat your heart out."
According to People, Beyoncé rented out a theater at the Angelika Film Center in New York City for a private viewing of the newly released Woody Allen film Wonder Wheel for her husband's birthday bash. After their screening, the couple was spotted leaving via the Angelika's elevator. But unlike the infamous elevator incident that took place after the 2014 Met Ball, this time, Beyoncé and Jay-Z were ready for the camera.
In a video posted by TMZ, shortly after the elevator doors open, Jay-Z tells the waiting paparazzi, "Hurry up. Come get it." Then, Beyoncé leans against the elevator's wall and flashes a smile. We're guessing that Beyoncé and Jay-Z were well aware that everyone would draw comparisons between this posed elevator appearance and the leaked 2014 surveillance footage that showed Beyoncé's sister Solange hitting and kicking her brother-in-law in an elevator at The Standard Hotel — they're no fools.
The contrast between these two elevator moments, namely Beyoncé and Jay-Z's zero-fucks-given attitude exuding from last night's photo, seem to be further proof that they have come a long way in the past couple years. In a recent interview with the New York Times, Jay-Z explained they owe all the progress to their music. He said, "[We] were using our art almost like a therapy session. And we started making music together..." He went on to say that, though it was uncomfortable at times, making music together forced them to confront their issues and have tough conversations. We're so glad they did because it resulted in two killer albums and yet another iconic elevator moment.
