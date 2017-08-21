It's been three years since Jay-Z, née Shawn Carter, and Solange Knowles took to fisticuffs in the elevator of the Standard Hotel, but the mystery remains. What happened? Do Solange Knowles and Jay-Z still throw punches? According to a recent interview, though, Jay-Z and Solange are a-okay — they're family, Carter said, plain and simple.
"We had one disagreement ever. Before and after, we've been cool," the 47-year-old told Rap Radar hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian "B. Dot" Miller. Carter appeared on the August 18 episode of the podcast, which is available in full on Tidal. As per People, Carter insisted that he and his sister-in-law have "always had a great relationship."
"I fought my brothers and argued with my brothers my whole life. It just so happens, who we are, these things go into a different space. But it ain't nothing," he added.
Carter and Knowles have addressed the fight in various ways since TMZ first published the security cam footage of the fight. After the incident, which directly followed the 2014 Met Gala, the famously private duo released a joint statement regarding the event, a surprising move given their secrecy.
The statement read: "As a result of the public release of the elevator security footage from Monday, May 5th, there has been a great deal of speculation about what triggered the unfortunate incident. But the most important thing is that our family has worked through it. Jay and Solange each assume their share of responsibility for what has occurred. They both acknowledge their role in this private matter that has played out in the public. They both have apologized to each other and we have moved forward as a united family."
Still, the speculation remains. It didn't help that Jay-Z named his most recent album 4:44, which happens to be an address connected to The Standard Hotel, where the scuffle went down. Beyoncé, of course, also acknowledged the snafu in the Flawless remix.
Her words? "Of course sometimes shit go down when it's a billion dollars on the elevator."
