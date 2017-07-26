The Internet Thinks They Know Why JAY-Z Really Named His Album 4:44 & It Has To Do With Solange Knowles
The internet found a crazy connection between JAY-Z's new album title, 4:44, and his fight with Solange Knowles.
On Tuesday night, Twitter user @StephenOssola took to the social media platform to share something particularly intriguing about an NYC address that holds significance to JAY-Z and his musical family. Stephen noted that the address of nightclub Le Bain, which is located at The Standard Hotel, just so happens to be 444 West 13th Street. The reason the numbers have Stephen so "shook," of course, is because The Standard Hotel is the place where that infamous elevator scuffle between JAY-Z and his sister-in-law Solange took place.
"I'm at The Standard where Solange beat Jay-Z's ass in the elevator. THE ADDRESS IS 444. I AM SHOOK," wrote the eagle-eyed fan.
I'm at The Standard where Solange beat Jay-Z's ass in the elevator. THE ADDRESS IS 444. I AM SHOOK pic.twitter.com/ZKtAVxMQiS— Stephen (@StephenOssola) July 26, 2017
Many fans consider 4:44 a response to Beyoncé's iconic album Lemonade, which explored themes of infidelity and forgiveness. Many also subscribe to the theory that Solange went off on JAY-Z after learning he was cheating on her big sister — though, again, that's mere speculation.
This is a pretty crazy theory, but before you get on the conspiracy bandwagon, there are actually two problems with it. The first is that, technically, the address for The Standard Hotel is 848 Washington, with some shops and restaurants being located at the 444 13th address. At the time of the pair's argument, they had left the nightclub The Boom Boom Room, which is located at the 848 address.
JAY-Z has yet to comment on the address being an inspiration for his album, but right now, it seems like it's nothing more than a coincidence. The "Holy Grail" rapper has already explained the reason for his title selection, and it has to do with a time — not location.
"I woke up, literally, at 4:44 in the morning, 4:44 a.m., to write this song," he explained in an interview with iHeartRadio. "So it became the title of the album and everything. It's the title track because it's such a powerful song, and I just believe one of the best songs I've ever written."
There's also the fact that JAY-Z and Beyoncé have long celebrated the number four — they both have birthdays on the fourth of the month and got married on the fourth of April. Their daughter, Blue Ivy, even has the roman numeral for four in her name.
While the number four seems to be following JAY-Z around, the address of that awkward and difficult time in their family's history doesn't seem to have too strong of a connection to the album. That's probably a good thing — both parties have moved on, and made beautiful music in the meantime.
