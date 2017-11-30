Why Infidelity Elevated Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Music

In his interview with T, Jay-Z explained what it was like to make 4:44. “It's very difficult,” he said. “It's hard to hear songs back. It's hard to perform ... songs, but, um, I feel it's the most important work that I've done and I'm very proud of it and the effect that it's having on people.” If the music worth listening to is all about starting conversations and making us feel things that are hard to confront under any other circumstances, it makes sense that the artists must insert quite a bit of their own trauma. Jay and Bey were not only up for the task, but able to execute it perfectly. In a perfect world, we would all be able to turn our pain into beautiful melodies for the rest of the world to enjoy. But for now, a close second is definitely listening to those who can.