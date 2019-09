What goes into this lengthy routine she's referring to, exactly? "I have naturally dry skin, so I use Aquaphor on my elbows," she says. "I like coconut oil. Honestly, a lot of it comes from Lumière because I worked with them and they send it to me. That's one of the only beauty campaigns I did where it was like, I would do this just for products. I don't need money, I don't need anything — Lumière is just such an incredible product. I use their concentrate on my belly, especially around the sides because you never know where stretch marks are going to pop up. The only place I don't have stretch marks on my body is my belly. The other places that have them are from regular wear and tear of my body."