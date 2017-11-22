Chrissy Teigen Had The Hardest Time Hiding Her Pregnancy

Finally, some good news: According to an adorable Instagram video posted by the Lip Sync Battle co-host, Chrissy Teigen is pregnant with her second child. Of course, if you just so happen to be in Teigen and husband John Legend's inner circle, you already knew that. In fact, it's quite possible that you guessed the star was having a baby before she spilled the tea.
Notorious Snapchatter Teigen took to the social media platform to reveal just how difficult it was to keep her pregnancy under wraps — literally. The model and one-time FABLife panelist snapped a pic of herself in a tight black tube dress, which revealed her pregnant belly. She admitted that some people had already figured out her big secret before she told them.
"Very excited not to have to hide this anymore," wrote Teigen of her pregnant stomach. "Everyone I told first was like 'Uh yeah we knew thanks.'"
Teigen has been open about her struggles with fertility. Though she and husband Legend now have their one-year-old daughter Luna, it wasn't easy starting their family. On her since-canceled show FABLife in 2015, Teigen, who at the time was seeing different fertility doctors in order to help her conceive, admitted it was often difficult when people asked her if she was planning on children.
"We would have kids five, six years ago if it'd happened...But my gosh, it's been a process," the model revealed on FABLife, before adding:
"So, anytime somebody asks me if I'm going to have kids, I'm like, 'One day, you're going to ask that to the wrong girl who's really struggling, and it's going to be really hurtful to them.'"
During an interview for InStyle's November 2017 issue, Teigen stated that she was undergoing IVF treatments in order to have her second baby.
We can't wait until Teigen is able to post cute photos of Luna with her soon-to-be sibling.
