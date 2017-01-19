Story from Pop Culture

Chrissy Teigen Bares Her “Stretchies,” Reminds Us She’s Not Perfect

Marquita Harris
In the ever-expanding world of celebrities (thanks, reality TV), relatability can still seem rare. Then we have model, Lip Sync Battle host, cookbook author, and all around badass Chrissy Teigen. Yesterday, Luna's mom tweeted a photo of what appears to be the model's leg, covered with stretch marks. The caption simply reads: "Whatevs."
Twitter swooned.
However, Teigen wants you to know she didn't post the photo for praise.
But that didn't stop her supporters from doing exactly that.
While this isn't the first time Teigen's bared her "stretchies" on social media, the photo is a refreshing bastion in the sea of photoshopped, over-filtered images we're bombarded with online. Teigen wants her followers to know she's not perfect. And if that isn't a message that should be shared over and over again on social media...I don't know what is.
