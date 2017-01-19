Chrissy Teigen Bares Her “Stretchies,” Reminds Us She’s Not Perfect

@chrissyteigen thank u so much for this omg i grew up hating my body bc of my stretch marks nd had no representation of women w visible stretch marks :(— Olive Scott Whilde (@olivescottwhild) January 19, 2017
@chrissyteigen you're real as fuck. thanks for reminding everyone that not everyone is 100% flawless (even tho you are and stuff)— marisol. (@drmarixol) January 19, 2017
I do not post stretchies for the praise. I post it because the wine also I like the pattern and they're so soft— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 19, 2017
@chrissyteigen Either way, you're pretty rad for sharing. It'll make a lot of people feel less alone, which is an awesome human thing to do.— DOLLS✨ (@dollsxx) January 19, 2017
?#BodyImage
@chrissyteigen We will still praise you because it means a lot. You break down barriers and stereotypes and show us self-appreciation.— Tiffany Jordan (@CurlyCelloMama) January 19, 2017
@chrissyteigen I love you Chrissy . That picture made me feel so much better about myself ♡♡♡♡♡ pic.twitter.com/vnOZq2WBHT— McDonald'sGay (@screamqueens98) January 19, 2017