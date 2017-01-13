Chrissy Teigen is well aware that 2017 has gotten off to a bit of a bumpy start. I like to think that's why she's gifted us with a peek at her teeny little angel on Earth, baby Luna. Teigen shared a too-cute video of the 9-month-old nugget on Twitter on Friday. (Who said Friday the 13th was unlucky?) "Look how curly your hair is getting!" the proud mama says. Luna, looking thrilled with life in general, chimes in with some delightfully indiscernible baby babble. The little girl is looking more like her dad, John Legend, every day. Teigen simply captioned the video with an emoji message. And honestly, they're really doing our strong feelings some poetic justice right now.
