Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and their daughter, Luna, had an eventful Christmas. So eventful, in fact, that Teigen almost didn't notice when her 8-month-old accomplished something major.
The reason? She was awaiting the birth of a Hatchimal, a stuffed animal that hatches out of an egg. It's the toy people googled more than any other in 2016 and, clearly, celebs can't get enough of it, either.
According to Teigen's Snapchat, many other gifts were exchanged, including a yoga ball for their dog, "so he stops taking ours."
"Some days he goes into toys giant baby mode," she captioned a photo of the puppy sleeping on her lap.
The family played with a cotton-candy maker and cooked a delicious-looking Christmas meal that got its own song. "It's orange things for Christmas," Teigen sang while standing over yams and carrots. Then, Legend attended to a pot roast in the oven and we saw a pie go in there, too.
But the highlight of the celebration was when, as Teigen was examining the Hatchimal, Luna did something she'd never done before. Click through to witness this hilarious moment.
