How To Tell If A Child Made Your Clothes

Word on the street is that brands are embracing sustainability . Some are going fur-free , too. Today, it's more common than ever to find round-ups of ethical fashion brands in your favorite publications ( including on sites like this one ), as fast- to mid-level and luxury labels are attempting to bring more transparency to their pre- and post-production processes. And while that's certainly progress, we may never reach the goal of a quality/quantity equilibrium — at least, not in our lifetime. In fact, by 2030, the industry could reach a standstill — with natural resources becoming so jeopardized that any move towards a more sustainable future will be near impossible.