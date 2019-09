Another Vanderpump Rules Star Launched A Lipstick Line — & It's Actually Good

At this point, there are so many reality star-backed beauty brands in the market, they might as well just open their own retailer together so we can all pick up our Kim Zolciak firming lotion with our D’Andra Simmons serum . But today, this is about the sexy, unique stars of Vanderpump Rules — and who are we to complain about having more lipstick options? Maloney-Schwartz tells Refinery29 that more is exactly what's on her mind. Her Pucker & Pout lipsticks may have just launched, but she's hoping to expand her beauty empire even further, and hinted at the possibility of lip gloss and liquid liner.