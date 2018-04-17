Another Vanderpump Rules Star Launched A Lipstick Line — & It's Actually Good

If you're too busy following the Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen storylines to stay on top of all the Vanderpump Rules drama, here's what you need to know: Jax is still cheating and having meltdowns, the Toms are opening a bar with Lisa and Ken called Tom Tom, Jennifer Lawrence called Lala Kent a c-u-next-Tuesday (for the record, Lawrence does not work at Sur; she's just a superfan), and Katie Maloney-Schwartz has just launched a lipstick collection named after her blog, Pucker & Pout.
Maloney-Schwartz wisely collaborated with established makeup artist Julie Hewett to create three lipsticks that dropped last night, coinciding with the newest episode. There's Pucker (fuchsia), Pout (nude), and Pump (“spicy peach nude" inspired by the, er, spicy women of Vanderpump Rules — and, let's be real, probably every Bravo show ever).
Advertisement
They look great, to be honest, and we know Julie Hewett's formulas to be nourishing and highly pigmented, but let's not forget one thing in the midst of the announcement: Lala Kent came first. Kent's cruelty-free line, Give Them Lala, is surprisingly chic and expansive, with glosses, matte liquid lipsticks, cream liquid lipsticks, and eyeliner at really reasonable prices.
At this point, there are so many reality star-backed beauty brands in the market, they might as well just open their own retailer together so we can all pick up our Kim Zolciak firming lotion with our D’Andra Simmons serum. But today, this is about the sexy, unique stars of Vanderpump Rules — and who are we to complain about having more lipstick options? Maloney-Schwartz tells Refinery29 that more is exactly what's on her mind. Her Pucker & Pout lipsticks may have just launched, but she's hoping to expand her beauty empire even further, and hinted at the possibility of lip gloss and liquid liner.
The Pucker & Pout shades are now available on Julie Hewett's site for $28 each, or the value of two SUR Flirtinis. But if you've watched the shit that goes down when these crazy kids drink the cocktails they stir up, you probably already know that the spicy-peach-nude is the more responsible choice.
Advertisement