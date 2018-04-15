Katy Perry's New Hair Color Was Inspired By Cherry Blossoms

The allure in a product like Joico’s Color Butter or Lucy’s choice of Kristin Ess’ Temporary Spray is definitely color without commitment. We understand how sacred hair can be and how change is not for everyone. But if you think pink is an extreme and a little too far out of your comfort zone, keep in mind there are other shades likethat might be more of your style. Now that we’ve seen others take the risk and are quite frankly, in love with the look, well that just might spark a littlein ourselves.