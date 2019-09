Carly Pearce Is A Lot More Than The Latest Woman On The Country Charts

"I felt frustrated for a long time, but now it's so exciting because I think that you're seeing people like Kelsea [Ballerini] and Maren [Morris] and now me. We're breaking down the doors and showing country radio and the gatekeepers that women do want to hear songs by women and that women can work on the radio. I think we just have to continue to brand ourselves as all our own artists and keep making music. What 'Every Little Thing' has taught me is nobody knows what a hit song will be. Nobody knows what's going to react. All I can do is be 100% authentic and write truth and hope that it translates. This song was a very grassroots situation. I was a Highway Find on Sirius XM, which is where they promote independent artists and truly base everything off of iTunes sales. My song was in the top 10 on iTunes as a solo independent artist selling 6,000 units a week. They said that since they started that program, the only other artist to do that was Florida Georgia Line with 'Cruise,' and they were also independent when that happened. Country music fans started this for me and they're the reason I got my yes."