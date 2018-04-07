Carly Pearce Is A Lot More Than The Latest Woman On The Country Charts

"That has been so eye-opening for me because I did think I was going to have to change a lot of things. What's interesting is, I've had people along the way [who] helped and coached me to hone my reputation, but nobody's ever tried to change me. I feel like I have carried myself in a way, and I hope it comes across that I'm not willing to — that you have to treat — I haven't run into a lot of issues as far as not feeling equal because of the people I'm around. I don't allow those thoughts to get inside my head, because I think so easily we can just assume that that's how people are going to view us. But, if we stand strong, have opinions, are intelligent, and carry ourselves in a way that is respectful but direct, then you will be viewed as an equal the majority of the time."