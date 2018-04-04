How Will Carrie Underwood's Facial Injury Impact Her New Music?

Carrie Underwood is back in the studio recording her next album, something her fans were worried about, considering the musician's accident last November. Underwood fell, and had to receive 40 stitches to her face — since then, she's been relatively press-shy. This morning, though, Underwood shared a photo of herself in the studio, seemingly back at work. She did not caption the photo, which means we get free reign as to its meaning. Our guess? Carrie Underwood is back, baby!
In February, Underwood shared her first selfie since the accident. Her face, though, was covered by a red X, a symbol of the anti human trafficking campaign The End It Movement. Underwood previously told her fans in a letter to her fan club that she'd been reluctant to do so because her face "might look a bit different."
"I am determined to make 2018 amazing and I want to share things with you along the way. And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different," she said. The initial report of her accident listed the main injury as a broken wrist; Underwood's letter made it clear that the injuries were far more severe than initial reports suggested.
"It's crazy how a freak random accident can change your life," Underwood wrote. "In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I'll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [my husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in. Now, here we are 7 weeks later and, even though I've had the best people helping me, I'm still healing and not quite looking the same."
In March, Underwood released the music video for her song "Champion." Though she appears in the video, her face is mostly obscured by a recording mic. Even in her most recent studio selfie, only half of Underwood's face is visible. Regardless, her fans want more music, and the state of her face is unimportant. Her last album came out in 2015, a full three years ago. When she's ready, her fanbase is more than ready to have her back.
