Carrie Underwood’s Look Has Changed So Much Since American Idol — Except For One Thing

Carrie Underwood has come a long way since her time on American Idol. Since the start of her singing career — which spans more than a decade — she's snagged a cool 14 Grammy awards and the title of highest-selling country artist of the decade. Yet, despite her fame, when we sat down with Underwood last week at an Almay event (she's the face of the brand), she couldn't have been sweeter. That's rare these days.
But while the Oklahoma native has held on to her small-town charm, the same can't be said of her beauty look, which has changed countless times. She's more confident in her hair and makeup choices now — is always down to throw in come color. "I'm southern, so I love fun eyeliners and makeup that has a little bit of shimmer to it," she says. (Her favorite? The navy blue Pen Eyeliner from Almay, which just hit stores this month.)
We asked the singer to walk us through her entire evolution, starting from the moment she hit it big on America's OG singing show to today, and tell us why we never see her in a bold lip. Click through the slides ahead to find out.