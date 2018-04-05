Carrie Underwood Just Shared Her Second Photo Since Her Accident

Update: Since breaking a wrist and getting over 40 stitches in her face in mid-November, Carrie Underwood continues to keep a low profile. But yesterday, fans got another small update in regard to her recovery when the singer posted a photo of herself in the studio to Twitter. The image might only be of her profile, but it's more than what was shown in her recent music video for the song "The Champion," in which the majority of her face was covered by a recording mic.
Of course, it's completely up to Underwood to decide how much she wants to reveal, but the latest image proves she's healthy and motivated to get back to work. We'll be patiently waiting for that new album...
Advertisement
This post was originally published on February 26, 2018.
Back in mid-November, country singer Carrie Underwood fell on the front steps of her Tennessee home. According to The Tennessean, Underwood suffered “non life-threatening injuries including a broken wrist and cuts and abrasions." Soon after the public found out about the minor accident, Underwood took to Twitter to assure fans she would be just fine. Then, by early January, Underwood clarified that her fall was much more than a broken wrist and some scratches. In fact, it resulted in her needing between 40 and 50 stitches on her face. Now, after months of not being photographed, Underwood posted her first selfie.
Over the weekend, Underwood posted a selfie beside her husband Mike Fisher while holding red X's over their mouths. Although the post was to spread awareness for End It, the movement against human trafficking, most fans pointed out this is the most we've seen of the singer in 2018. After the news broke that she suffered a far more serious accident than we were previously led to believe, it also surfaced that her appearance might've have changed due to the fall's damage. However, after a fan caught Underwood in public in December and snagged a photo for her Twitter, fans were quick to rally behind Underwood with support for her recovery.
Initially, Underwood broke the news in a fan letter on her website regarding the real effects of the fall, ending the note with an optimistic warning: "I am determined to make 2018 amazing and I want to share things with you along the way. And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different."
So far, commenters have been saying the singer looks happy and healthy — which is all that matters. And the fact that Underwood used her first time back in front of the camera to do some good in the world shows just what kind of person she is.
Advertisement