Carrie Underwood Just Shared Her Second Photo Since Her Accident

Over the weekend, Underwood posted a selfie beside her husband Mike Fisher while holding red X's over their mouths. Although the post was to spread awareness for End It , the movement against human trafficking , most fans pointed out this is the most we've seen of the singer in 2018. After the news broke that she suffered a far more serious accident than we were previously led to believe, it also surfaced that her appearance might've have changed due to the fall's damage. However, after a fan caught Underwood in public in December and snagged a photo for her Twitter, fans were quick to rally behind Underwood with support for her recovery.