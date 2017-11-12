Carrie Underwood Took A Hard Fall & Broke Her Wrist

Carrie Underwood is talented and poised, but that doesn't mean she's immune to the occasional misstep. Unfortunately, she proved she is a mere mortal on Friday when she fell and broke her wrist.
"On Friday night, Carrie Underwood took a hard fall on some steps outside her home," read a statement from her rep sent to ABC News. "While there were no life-threatening injuries, she was taken to the hospital to be treated. She sustained multiple injuries including a broken wrist and some cuts and abrasions from the fall."
Underwood took to Twitter to assure fans that she's doing well despite her injuries, particularly since she has husband Mike Fisher by her side.
"Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody," she wrote. "I’ll be alright...might just take some time...glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me."
Not that there's ever a good time to break one's bones, but it's rather lucky that Underwood didn't fall a few days earlier, since she just hosted the Country Music Awards for the 10th time on Wednesday night. Even if she'd felt well enough to host anyway, a cast would have made all those outfit changes difficult.
According to the Tennessean, Underwood's accident means she will be unable to perform at Sunday night's Country Rising concert at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville to benefit the victims of this year's hurricanes and the Las Vegas shooting. George Strait, Jason Aldean, Sam Hunt, Dierks Bentley, Chris Stapleton, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire and Keith Urban are still on the lineup.
Underwood had a chance to honor the victims of this year's tragedies at the CMAs in her monologue and when she sang "Softly and Tenderly" for the show's In Memoriam segment.
"This has been a year marked by tragedy, impacting countless lives, including so many in our country music family," she said. "So tonight, we’re going to do what families do: come together, pray together, cry together, and sing together, too."
