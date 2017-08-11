3 Summer Recipes That Prove Comfort Food Has No Season

In our minds, comfort food doesn't exactly scream quick and easy — or hot weather appropriate. When we think of the types of dishes tied to this category, bubbling hot pots of chili and steaming stews come to mind. So, the idea of buckling down and working up a sweat in order to make one of these decadent meals, on a weeknight, during the summer isn't particularly appealing. We'd much rather just rustle up something fresh (read: cold and already cooked), kick back on the couch, and get comfortable. But, hey, comfort food is supposed to be just that! And who's to say that it can't be just as quick, easy, AND desirable during the warmer months? As it turns out, not us — at least not after Trisha Yearwood had something to say about it.