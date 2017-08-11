3 Summer Recipes That Prove Comfort Food Has No Season

In our minds, comfort food doesn't exactly scream quick and easy — or hot weather appropriate. When we think of the types of dishes tied to this category, bubbling hot pots of chili and steaming stews come to mind. So, the idea of buckling down and working up a sweat in order to make one of these decadent meals, on a weeknight, during the summer isn't particularly appealing. We'd much rather just rustle up something fresh (read: cold and already cooked), kick back on the couch, and get comfortable. But, hey, comfort food is supposed to be just that! And who's to say that it can't be just as quick, easy, AND desirable during the warmer months? As it turns out, not us — at least not after Trisha Yearwood had something to say about it.
If you haven't yet heard of, or tuned in for, Trisha's hit cooking show on the Food Network (Trisha's Southern Kitchen), don't worry. Ahead we're featuring three recipe highlights from the country music star turned chef's newest cookbook, Trisha's Table. Scroll on for proof that comfort food can be a year-round option that's equal parts quick, easy, healthy — and above all, delicious. From zesty pizza (a la her hubby, Garth Brooks) to no-bake PB pretzel squares and even some "unfried" chicken, Yearwood proves that comfort doesn't have a proper season.