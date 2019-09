How A Husband & Wife Duo Are Embracing The #MeToo Movement In Country Music

Country music planted a flag in the ground with respect to the #MeToo movement at the year's CMA Awards, when one of the genre's biggest stars, Keith Urban, debuted his track "Female." It was obvious why Urban would feel he has skin in the game; his wife, Nicole Kidman , is a noted actress who has starred in multiple films produced by Harvey Weinstein, including Cold Mountain, Lion, and The Others. Kidman hasn't spoken publicly about any negative experiences in her career (though she did denounce Weinstein's action s and praise women who are speaking out against him), Aaron Sorkin revealed he was once asked to write a sex scene for Nicole Kidman by being given the direction to write what he would like to see her do. That is a prime example of what happens when an industry has an ingrained idea that it is fine to dehumanize women by paying them less, by giving them lesser jobs, and by treating them as objects.