Keith Urban's New Song Is A Response To Harvey Weinstein

Urban, the self-described father of daughters and husband to Nicole Kidman, who has spoken out against the abuse and misuse of power in the film industry , is trying to do the good guy thing with this song, drawing attention to a pervasive issue that obviously affects his family. The song falls flat, however, because it is another instance of a man talking for women. Even the songwriting team behind it of Shane McAnally, Nicolle Galyon and Ross Copperman only has one woman in the mix. In this genre, where women are criminally under-represented on radio and when most men sing about them it's to extoll their ideas of what a woman should be like , it seems like a missed opportunity to have Keith Urban singing a song that any one of the women in country would be more impactful singing.