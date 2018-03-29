Lady Gaga Just Posted An Unrecognizable Throwback Pic For Her Birthday

On Wednesday, Lady Gaga celebrated her 32nd birthday by gifting fans with an amazing throwback photo of Mother Monster herself. Or is it a throwback photo of Stefani Germanotta? These two ladies are one and the same, but they look seriously different.
The "Million Reasons" singer, who will appear on the big screen opposite Bradley Cooper in a new version of A Star Is Born, has gone through a multitude of transformations over the course of her career — both with her music and her look. One thing, however, that has stayed mostly consistent is the American Horror Story actress' iconic platinum hair.
What some people might not know is that dyeing her hair the pale shade of blonde was part of what allowed Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, to fully embrace her pop star persona.
While Gaga seems born to be a blonde, Germanotta didn't always rock that hair color. Via social media, Gaga proved that there was a time when she looked wildly different from the icon we know.
"Here’s me in 2007 right before I dyed my hair blonde and released 'Just Dance.' It’s now 2018 and I’m so blessed to be turning 32 with a fanbase of Little Monsters I’ve watched spread a message of acceptance and kindness for 10 years now," the performer tweeted.
While the "Poker Face" songstress may be best known by the name Gaga, rumors swirled that she would go back to her Stefani roots when promoting A Star Is Born. However, Gaga was quick to reveal the truth about her movie moniker.
"I’ve seen a lot of rumors on the internet that for 'A Star Is Born' I’ll be billed as Stefani, but that’s not the case," the singer tweeted back in December of 2017. "It’s Lady Gaga, baby!"
With an upcoming residency in Vegas, a major motion picture, and, hopefully, even more music coming our way, it's good to be Gaga. Throwback photos are one thing, but it certainly seems like this star is happy with her current persona.
